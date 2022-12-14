Christmas 2022: Mall events for the holidays

MANILA -- Here are some of the themed events and offerings that mallgoers can look forward to this Christmas season.

ALABANG TOWN CENTER

Alabang Town Center (ATC) has unveiled its Christmas Emporium, a grand display for children and adults alike.

Available at the Town Plaza until January 1 next year, it features a full-scale Tower Orrery in motion, a rotating life-size musical box, and a unique take on a giant snow globe.

Mallgoers also get to be treated to a sights and sounds show, to be capped off by ATC's Fire in the Sky display.

LIFEMALLS BY FILINVEST

This Christmas season, Lifemalls by Filinvest is holding live events, meet and greets, and a grand raffle at its properties.

The Shop and Win: 12 Gifts of Christmas Raffle Promo is currently being offered in Festival Mall in Alabang, Main Square in Bacoor, Fora Mall in Tagaytay, and IL Corso in Cebu. Every P1,000 single receipt purchase from November 4 to January 15 will get a chance to win gift certificates or a 2023 Toyota Fortuner.

There will also be Simbang Gabi masses at Our Lady of Lourdes Chapel near Festival Mall from December 16 to 24 at 7:30 p.m.

Other offers include games, a mascot showdown, and photo opportunities with Santa Claus, as well as a kiddie art workshop, puppet show, a giant inflatable playground, and acoustic performances.

More details are available on Filinvest Malls' website and social media pages.

ORTIGAS MALLS

Ortigas East and Capitol Commons recently opened a Christmas Street Light Musical Tunnel and Illuminated Path to bring festive moments to shoppers.

Both attractions light up every night from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. until January 8, 2023.

The Christmas Street Light Musical Tunnel in Tiendesitas changes color to the melody of upbeat holiday jingles. Visitors can watch the display up close from the Central Avenue sidewalks.

Over at Estancia Mall, the Illuminated Path envelopes the Capitol Commons Park and surrounding buildings with a colorful light display. The buildings surrounding the park are also decorated with projected images of snowflakes.

From Thursday to Sunday at 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., shoppers can stop by the Christmas Food Bazaar at Ortigas East and Capitol Commons, where they can try a variety of food and beverages.

SHANGRI-LA PLAZA

Shangri-La Plaza is spreading the yuletide cheer with musical performances and more.

Mallgoers can watch Shang Musicians and Harmonies of Joy perform holiday tunes from December 19 to 23, and December 26 to 30.

Shang-based ballet school JNA Dance and Fitness Center is also holding a year-end dance showcase titled "Reverence on December 21, 6 p.m., at the Grand Atrium.

ChubbyCon, an annual food convention by the Masarap Ba? Community, is also returning to Shang from December 15 to 18 at the Grand Atrium.

Other activities include photo opportunities with Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus at Level 1 on December 17 and 23, 3 p.m. Those who present a single receipt of at least P500 from any Shang store from November 26 to December 23 can get a ticket to the photo session.