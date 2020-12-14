Mineski partners with Gameloft to help brands engage with millennials, Gen Z

Handout

MANILA -- Esports company Mineski has partnered with developer Gameloft to help brands engage millennial and Gen Z casual players through gamification, or the use of game elements in non-gaming settings.

The partnership allows for the creation of "innovative marketing platforms that will allow brands to reach younger audiences in an immersive and experiential way," according to a statement released by Mineski.

These include a "bespoke" mobile game, interactive events and activations, playable ads, and in-game advertisements.

"I am very excited to provide our partners with more value and open new opportunities for them through our collaboration with Gameloft for brands. I have always envisioned that gamification will create a unique and rich experience for brands and consumers alike, and to finally bring this to reality is amazing," said Mineski global CEO Ronald Robins.

Florent Vallauri, Gameloft for brands SEAP's managing director, for his part noted how gaming is a powerful communication tool for brands.

Aside from the new partnership, Mineski and Gameloft are also set to bring the first Asphalt 9 Legends esports event to the Philippines.

Online qualifiers and the live finals for the world's top mobile racing game are set for 2021.

Related video: