Christmas 2020: Gift ideas for the beauty enthusiast

MANILA -- Looking for a gift for your beauty enthusiast friend or loved one? Here are some cosmetics and skin care products that you can easily buy online.

ANASTASIA BEVERLY HILLS HOLIDAY COLLECTION

Handout

Internationally renowned make-up brand Anastasia Beverly Hills recently launched a variety of new makeup products, perfect for those who are looking to give the gift of glam.

These include Soft Glam II, an everyday-to-night palette with eight shades; Haute Holiday Mini Lip Gloss Set, which features four all-new lip gloss shades; Lip Stain, which boasts of rich color, matte finish, weightless feel and serious staying power; Clear Brow Gel, a lightweight, brush-on gel sets product and keeps hair in place; Brow Pen, a superfine-tipped pen ideal for creating realistic hair-strokes; Mini Lash Brag Volumizing Mascara Ornament, a travel sized volumizing mascara; and Brow Definer, an eyebrow pencil that features three different-sized edges.

These products are available at Sephora Philippines, with prices starting at P1,150.

BOBBIE COSMETICS PUCKER UP DUO LIPSTICK AND TINT BUNDLE

Handout

The Pucker Up Duo Lipstick and Tint bundle is a combination of two versatile beauty staples that promises to brighten up any look. It comes in three shades -- Cherry and Bomb, Love n' Lilac, and Diva and Glam.

This product is available at Lazada for P165.

CLARINS FIX MAKEUP HOLIDAY GIFT SET

Handout

No need for constant touch-ups with Clarins' Fix Makeup Holiday Gift Set that contains a 50ml Fix makeup spray, an additional 7ml Red Berry lip oil, and a 10ml Base SOS Primer in Universal

Light.

This product is available at Rustan's Beauty Source for P3,100.

ESTEE LAUDER BLOCKBUSTER SET

Handout

You might even reconsider getting this for yourself instead. The Estee Lauder Blockbuster Set is the brand's biggest collection which includes 12 full-size favorites plus a 30ml Advanced Night Repair Serum, all in a deluxe train case.

This product is available at Rustan's Beauty Source for P4,300.

LAURA MERCIER SET TO PERFECT TRANSLUCENT LOOSE SETTING POWDER PUFF SET

Handout

This set features Laura Mercier's setting powder, dressed in a limited-edition packaging inspired by the elegance of the Paris ballet. It comes with a velour puff and gives a smooth, sheer matte finish that sets the stage for a flawless 12-hour performance.

This product is available at Rustan's Beauty Source.

L'OCCITANE CLASSIC OR PREMIUM ADVENT CALENDAR

Handout

This set takes one back to memories of anticipation for Christmas Eve with 24 pampering treats including the best-selling Shea Butter Hand Cream, Almond Shower Oil, and award-winning Immortelle Overnight Reset Oil-in-Serum.

This product is available at Rustan's Beauty Source for P5,900.

MARIO BADESCU DEW IT FOR THE GLOW

Handout

The perfect gift to give or for keeping all to yourself, Mario Badescu's Dew it for the Glow features five skin favorites for dewy skin all day, every day.

This product is available at Rustan's Beauty Source for P1,595.

NEUTROGENA HYDRO BOOST RANGE

Handout

Neutrogena's Hydro Boost range creates a unique reservoir under the skin's surface that continuously delivers moisture to skin cells and gives 72-hour hydration.

It includes a Hydro Boost Water Gel Cleanser (145ml), Hydro Boost Clear Lotion (150ml), Hydro Boost Capsule in Serum (30ml), Hydro Boost Water Gel (50g), and Hydro Boost 3D

Sleeping Mask (50g).

The products are available at Lazada, with prices ranging from P428 to P1,072.

SHISEIDO ULTIMUNE POWER INFUSING CONCENTRATE

Handout

Celebrate the holidays with a fusion of traditional Japanese culture and a global sense of modernism with Shiseido's best-selling serum, now dressed in a limited-edition packaging. The Ultimune Power Infusing Concentrate promises to help strengthen skin's inner defenses, prevent damage, and boost smoothness for healthy-looking skin.

This product is available at Rustan's Beauty Source.

Related video: