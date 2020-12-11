How to use canned tuna to make restaurant-worthy dishes, according to chef JP Anglo

Celebrity chef JP Anglo shows how to prepare restaurant-style arroz caldo and soba noodles using canned tuna. Screengrabs from Zoom

MANILA -- Chef JP Anglo proves that one can create restaurant-worthy dishes using a humble can of tuna.

The owner of the Sarsa chain of restaurants and former "MasterChef: Pinoy edition" judge recently shared some of his recipes in a virtual media briefing organized by the homegrown food brand Mega.

One of these is Tuna Arroz Caldo, which uses Spanish-style canned tuna and only costs P35 to make.

He used the oil from the canned tuna to flavor the rice, and deep-fried some of the flakes to make a healthy chicharon.

"If you don't have tempura flour you can use corn starch or potato starch or kamote starch [to deep-fry]. Don't use all-purpose [flour] kasi all-purpose is a bit doughy. Mas maganda 'yung starch kasi it's crunchier," Anglo said as he conducted a cooking demo via Zoom.

"When you deep-fry, especially tuna, dahan-dahan lang talaga. Kasi you want it to be golden brown and ayaw mo siyang mabigla," he added.

Anglo said those who want an even healthier version of his Tuna Arroz Caldo can use red or black rice, or even quinoa or oatmeal.

He completed the dish with toppings such as hard-boiled egg, spring onions, fried garlic, and calamansi.

Aside from Tuna Arroz Caldo, Anglo also shared his recipe for Tuna Soba Noodles, a fun take on a well-loved Japanese dish.

He said the oil from the tuna can also be used to make tasty fried Japanese rice.

"You add that (oil) into your rice and then you use it as a flavoring agent [while frying]," he said, adding that the oil can also be mixed in while steaming rice.

Check out his recipes below:

TUNA ARROZ CALDO

Ingredients:

2 cans Spanish-style tuna

350 grams rice

150 grams chicharon (or tuna chicharon)

20 grams fresh garlic

50 grams ginger

30 grams fried garlic

30 grams spring onion

5 grams black pepper

20 ml patis

4 tbsp cooking oil

4 pieces calamansi

tempura flour for tuna chicharon

Procedure:

1. In a pot, add cooking oil and some of the oil from the canned tuna. Saute onions, ginger, and garlic.

2. Add about a liter of water and the rest of the oil from the canned tuna. Add half of the cooked rice and half of the tuna, then bring to a boil. Keep stirring and cook for 20 to 30 minutes. Add the fish sauce.

3. Cook tuna chicharon by deep-frying flakes coated in tempura flour or cornstarch.

4. To plate, pour arroz caldo in a bowl and add the remaining tuna on top. Sprinkle with spring onions, fried garlic, tuna chicharon, black pepper, hard-boiled egg, and calamansi.

TUNA SOBA NOODLES

Ingredients:

Sweet and Spicy tuna

500 grams soba noodles

30 ml sesame oil

20 grams sesame seeds

60 ml oyster sauce

5 grams salt

3 pieces fried egg

chili garlic (optional)

Procedure:

1. Cook soba noodles in hot water.

2. Toss all ingredients with the noodles. Add only half the tuna and some of the oil to add flavor to the noodles. Tuna can be sauteed beforehand. Drizzle with sesame oil.

3. To plate, top with the remaining tuna, fried garlic, spring onions, and fried egg.

