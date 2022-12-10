Watch more News on iWantTFC

After a three-year break due to the pandemic, the Historic Filipinotown Neighborhood Council held its 15th Parol Parade and Festival.

From performances to food and the arts and even a full marching band, it was a festive way to kick off Christmas.

"It was such an honor for me to be part of this parade in Historic Filipinotown and had a great time, and it feels a lot like Christmas," Carson City Councilmember Arleen Rojas said.

With each shining lantern, several Fil-Ams also proclaimed their holiday wishes.

"My holiday wish to have a Philippine consulate in Filipinotown," resident Cecil Ramos shared.



Despite a recent rise in Covid-19 cases in Los Angeles, the holiday spirit is expected to grow as several toy drives and the annual Simbang Gabi are scheduled to take place in the days leading to up to Christmas.