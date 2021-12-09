Axie Infinity is most searched game in PH in 2021

Screengrab from Axie Infinity

MANILA -- Axie Infinity is the most searched game in the country in 2021, according to Google.

The game, where players can earn digital tokens which can be traded for money, soared in popularity this year as Filipinos look for more income-generating opportunities amid the pandemic.

Other play-to-earn games were also searched a lot on Google by users in the Philippines with Dragonary and CryptoBlades at second and third place, respectively.

Filipinos were also interested to make money by playing games such as My DeFi Pet and KaraStar, which ranked fifth and seventh.

Other games that made the cut include the open-world survival horror game Specimen Zero, battle royale Sausage Man, first-person shooter Valorant, social deduction game Among Us, and action role-playing game Genshin Impact.

Check out the complete list below:

1. Axie Infinity

2. Dragonary

3. CryptoBlades

4. Specimen Zero

5. My DeFi Pet

6. Sausage Man

7. KaraStar

8. Valorant

9. Among Us

10. Genshin Impact

Related video: