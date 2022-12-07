American host Steve Harvey will no longer be coming back to host the upcoming edition of the Miss Universe pageant.

This was reported by Variety, citing a statement made by Miss Universe Organization (MUO) CEO Amy Emmerich.

Emmerich said the new female host will be announced in the coming weeks.

“My goal was really to make sure we led with a female lens this next go-around,” Emmerich said.

“We should hopefully have that to talk about soon… It was a rare opportunity to be able to kind of restart in a whole new place,” she added.

Harvey, host of the US version of “Little Big Shots,” is probably best remembered by many Filipino pageant fans for his mistaken announcement of the Miss Universe 2015 winner.

That viral, “epic fail” moment — as it was dubbed at the time — saw Harvey’s painfully awkward apology over having announced Colombia’s Ariadna Gutierrez as the new Miss Universe, when in fact it was the Philippines’ Pia Wurtzbach who had won the coveted title.

Harvey has hosted the Miss Universe pageant for five years as part of its deal with Fox.

Aside from having a new host, Miss Universe will also have a new home in Roku Channel, which will stream the pageant live in January.

These changes come after Thai-owned media and content conglomerate JKN Global Group, led by chief executive officer Anne Jakapong Jakrajutatip, recently acquired the MUO from IMG.

Seventy-one years since the Miss Universe competition was founded, Jakrajutatip becomes the first woman and non-American to own the organization.

The next Miss Universe pageant is set to be held on January 14, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

It is expected to welcome delegates from over 85 countries, including the Philippines' Celeste Cortesi.

