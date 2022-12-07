Nadine Lustre launches own online shop

MANILA – Nadine Lustre has launched her own online shop.

Lustre’s business portal offers the actress’ own fragrance called Luster at a lower price, and her pre-loved fashion items.

“Hey, my new shop site is now live! You can purchase Luster at 50% off + all my pre loved items here. Big shoutout to team @shopboxo.io for setting up our store,” she said.

“Uploading more items soon - nadinelustre.store,” she added.

Aside from keeping her hands busy with her business, Luste is also returning to the big screen with the horror film "Deleter," which is an official entry to this year's Metro Manila Film Festival.

Asked if she would also take the leap and go international, Lustre replied: "I think it really depends if there's an opportunity. Right now I'm harvesting the fruits of my labor here in the Philippines.”

She, however, remains open about the idea.

“Why not? If there's an opportunity I will definitely really grab it. But for now there's so many things planned for me here, so I think want to focus on that."

