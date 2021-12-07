MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news related to health and fitness.

ALCOPRO PARTNERS WITH BEEP CARD

Ethyl alcohol brand AlcoPro has entered into a new partnership with

the stored-value contactless card Beep.

The new partnership will see not only the production of AlcoPro-branded Beep cards, but also the distribution of free 60ml AlcoPro samples at Beep-enabled bus stations all across the metro.

AlcoPro 1L pumps are also available for commuters' use on each card distribution and loading booth.

J&J DONATES HEALTH KITS TO COMMUNITIES

To mark its 65th year, Johnson & Johnson Philippines Inc. is donating health kits to 65 communities nationwide.

Distribution of the healthcare products is ongoing in communities in Caloocan, Rizal, Batangas, Zambales, Iloilo, and Leyte through partners ABS-CBN Lingkod Kapamilya Foundation, Inc., World Vision Foundation Philippines, Americares Philippines, and Save the Children Philippines.

In addition, hygiene kits for COVID-19 patients in Metro Manila were distributed earlier this year in partnership with Operation Compassion Philippines.

LUNG CENTER PH OPENS SMOKING CESSATION CLINIC

The Lung Center Philippines has opened a smoking cessation clinic to help smokers improve their ability to quit the habit and stay nicotine-free.

The facility offers a comprehensive program which includes cessation counseling and access to nicotine replacement therapy products like Nicorette.

A smoking cessation program, which includes the use of pharmacologic treatment options like nicotine replacement therapy, is advised to help the body gradually adjust to the reduction of nicotine until it can manage without it.

MAKATIMED REOPENS TRANSPLANT UNIT

Handout

Makati Medical Center has reopened the Transplant Unit of its Organ Transplant Services Department in a new location.

The Transplant Unit is now located at the 7th Floor of Tower 2. The wing is equipped with positive pressure room ventilation which is one of the requirements in caring for immunocompromised post-transplant patients. Each room also has a built-in high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter.

The first location at the 7th Floor of Tower 1 was closed when the pandemic started due to its proximity to the COVID-19 wing. The hospital management decided to convert three rooms and an annex of nurses' station of the Oncology Department in Tower 2 into the new Transplant Unit to accommodate more patients lined up for organ transplantation.

MONDIAL DIRECT'S HEALTH GIFT SETS

Handout

Mondial Direct has released a lineup of gift sets that put focus on safety and comfort.

These include the Ultimate Protection bundle at P700 (Max Protect Bundle, Copper Push Key, and Alcohol Card Spray), On-The-Go bundle at P3,280 (Air wheel Mask, Copper Push Key, and Alcohol Card Spray), Smart Disinfection Bundle at P6,500 (Smart Dot and UVC Lamp), New Normal Bundle at P6,500 (Steam Vaporizer, Pulse Oximeter, Digital Thermometer, and BP Monitor), Ultimate Aromatherapy at P8,500 (Solstice Lamp, 11 Essential Oils, 2 Glass Pipette, and 1 Wooden Box), Better Sleep Bundle at P8,800 (Solstice Lamp, 3 Essential Oils, and Weighted Blanket), and Clean Air Bundle at P12,300 (Levoit 300 and CleanAire).

Mondial Direct is a new arm under Mondial Medical Technologies, a distributor of medical equipment and supplies.

More details are available on its website.

