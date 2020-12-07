Top 5 of Miss Universe PH 2020 now have official titles

Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo (center) and the rest of the Top 5. Instagram.com/gumabaomichele

MANILA -- While there was only one crown up for grabs in the inaugural Miss Universe Philippines (MUP) pageant, the Top 5 candidates have been given official titles based on their passions and advocacies.

The MUP Organization recently announced the new titles on its social media pages.

Rabiya Mateo, who is set to represent the Philippines in the next Miss Universe pageant, has been named Ambassador for Education.

A lecturer by profession, Mateo has made education her main advocacy, saying it "helped me have that comfortable life that I and my family deserve."

First runner-up Ysabella Ysmael, a ballerina at Hampton Court Ballet, is now an Ambassador for Arts and Culture.

"What an honor it is to be a figure who represents such a fluid and beautiful thing. I believe that in everything, there is art and culture. It has always been a significant part of my life," Ysmael, who is also the niece of former Miss Universe and Cultural Center of the Philippines chairperson Margie Moran, said in an Instagram post.

"I will continue to celebrate it in my own way, celebrate our culture as Filipinos, and inspire you to do the same," she added.

Michele Gumabao, who placed second runner-up, has been given the title of Ambassador for Health and Fitness.

A professional volleyball player, Gumabao rose to fame as the co-captain of the De La Salle University Lady Spikers.

Third runner-up Pauline Amelinckx, a former tourism officer in Bohol, was proclaimed Ambassador for Tourism.

"Excited for this new chapter. I'm so happy to have been given this new title and I'm excited for the work and projects I hope to be part of," Amelinckx said in an Instagram post.

"There is so much beauty in the Philippines. I look forward to sustainably promote, protect, and share the beauty of our Philippines," she added.

Meanwhile, fourth-runner up Billie Hakenson was given the title of Ambassador for Gender Equality.

A proud bisexual, Hakenson drew praise for her performance in the MUP finals, particularly her answer as she entered the top 16, about how she intends to make a lasting, positive impact in society.

"I am not here to be a voice. I am here to amplify voices. Because we will not be silenced by fear anymore, We are here to be empowered by truth," she said at the time.

According to the MUP Organization, the Top 5 are "more than ready to make an impact on causes and programs close to their hearts."

"The reign of phenomenal women has begun!" it said.

