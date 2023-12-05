House honors Michelle Dee for Miss Universe top 10 finish

MANILA - The House of Representatives is honoring Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee for her top 10 finish in the Miss Universe 2023 pageant.



The House adopted House Resolution 1493 that congratulates and commends Dee.

"During the 2023 Miss Universe Pageant, Miss Dee gave an impressive performance that placed her as one of the Top 10 finalists and earned her several recognitions, including Golden Award for the “Voice for Change” category; Spirit of Carnival Award; Miss Universe Fan Vote Award; and Best in National Costume," HR 1493 stated.



"Ms. Dee’s masterful execution of grace and elegance on the prestigious international stage showcased Filipino culture and heritage through her pageant outfits, such as her evening gown, which paid tribute to the country’s living legend and traditional tattoo artist Apo Whang-Od,"HR 1493 also said.



HR 1493 also mentioned Dee's national costume wherein she donned an aviation-inspired ensemble to honor her role as an Air Force reservist and promote Philippine tourism.



The House also noted her pageant career, including joining previous beauty competitions such as when she was crowned Miss World Philippines on September 15, 2019; represented the Philippines in the Miss World Competition on December 14, 2019 where she finished in the Top 12; and won as Miss Universe Philippines Tourism on April 30, 2022.

It also paid tribute to her designation as a tourist ambassador of the Department of Tourism and her advocacy for autism awareness.



"Miss Dee’s incredible passion and dedication to promote Philippine tourism to the world and bring honor to the country have earned the respect and admiration of the entire Filipino nation and are indeed worthy of emulation," HR 1493 said.

