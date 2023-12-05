Culinary school CCA Manila celebrates 27th year

Handout



MANILA -- Center for Culinary Arts (CCA) Manila is celebrating its 27th year with a three-part event that pays homage to the Filipino culinary heritage.

The celebration recently kicked off with a culinary competition, where CCA Manila students prepared an appetizer, noodle dish, and main course within a timeframe of 90 minutes, with the aim of showcasing sustainable Filipino cuisine.

This was followed by a cooking demo by CCA Manila instructors, who took the stage to present dishes from their respective hometowns.

Attendees also had the opportunity to learn Kerwin Funtanilla's Cangrejo con Salsa Alavar from Zamboanga, Anne Atanacio's Caldo from Rizal, Miguel Lorino's Pancit Pusit from Cavite, and Jay Recio's Inubaran from Aklan.

The 27th-year celebration will culminate with an alumni homecoming which includes a tour of CCA Manila's new campus in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.

“CCA Manila takes pride in its 27 years of pioneering culinary spirit. With experienced chef-instructors who are also alumni, the institution upholds a high level of expertise and dedication to the craft. CCA Manila's strong foundation ensures that students are well-prepared to succeed in the real world," Dr. Veritas F. Luna, CCA Manila chancellor, said in a statement.

