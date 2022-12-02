

MANILA – Maria Angelica Pantaliano joined the growing list of Pinay beauties who snatched an international crown after winning the Miss Tourism Metropolitan International 2022 title in Malaysia.

Pantaliano, who was appointed by the Mutya ng Pilipinas organization, bested other candidates from different countries to emerge victorious at the Convention Hall Raia Hotel.

On her Instagram account, Pantaliano called her win as life-changing and a plot twist this year.

“A life changing moment happened 4 days ago. I am overwhelmed by everyone’s love and support. Truly a great gift and a plot twist this year,” she said in the caption.

She also extended her gratitude to the bosses of the international organization handling the pageant for giving them the opportunity to promote peace, friendship, tourism and culture.

“Words couldn’t fathom how happy I am to meet all these beautiful and intelligent girls that I can now call my sisters,” she continued.

Meanwhile, Marima Kliangprom of Thailand won the top title Miss Tourism International 2022.

Pantaliano reached the semifinals of Mutya ng Pilipinas in 2019.



RELATED VIDEO