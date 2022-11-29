Andi Manzano is pregnant with third child

MANILA – Host and vlogger Andi Manzano revealed over the weekend that she is pregnant with her third baby with her husband, businessman GP Reyes.

She first made the announcement on Instagram by sharing a series of pictures showing off her baby bump.

“The bump lately,” she simply wrote in the caption.

It was immediately followed by a short clip of their visit to the hospital for an ultrasound and when they revealed the good news to their daughters Olivia and Amelia.

“There are so many things to be thankful for this year, but the biggest blessing (or tiniest might I add!) is this little growing bun inside of me,” she said.

“I can’t believe I get to say this but.. I’m going to be a mama of 3,” she added.

Manzano and Reyes got married in 2013. They welcomed Olivia in 2015 and Amelia in 2019.