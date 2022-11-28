MANILA -- Looking for a new book to read this year? Check out these new titles by local authors.

DOKTOR NG DAGAT

Handout

The University of the Philippines-Diliman's College of Science (UPD-CS) and College of Arts and Letters (UPD-CAL) have collaborated for a series of multilingual children's books on the lives of Filipino researchers.

"Doktor ng Dagat" is the first title under the Sulong-Agham book series, which aims to inspire Filipino children to pursue science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. It is written by CAL Departamento ng Filipino at Panitikan ng Pilipinas professor emeritus Dr. Rosario Torres-Yu and developed for publication by Supling Sining, Inc., with illustrations by Paul Eric Roca.

The book features the life and work of Dr. Deo Florence Onda of the UPD-CS' Marine Science Institute, who was the first Filipino and one of the first people to explore Emden Deep in the Philippine Trench.

"Doktor ng Dagat" is written in Filipino with translations in Onda's native Cuyonon as well as in English. It will be launched on December 12 at the lobby of the CS Administration Building in UP Diliman.

Supling Sining is open to sponsors who are interested in gifting the book to underserved communities at P100 a copy.

FIRST FRUITS

Handout

The Master of Business Management graduates of the Asian Institute of Management (AIM) in 1971 have released a book to commemorate their golden anniversary in 2021.

Titled "First Fruit," the book includes a collage of life stories narrated by the class or their surviving families.

It was a collaborative work led by professor Santi Dumlao and batchmates Tony Samson, Emmy Lagniton Hayward, Anthony Golamco, Francisco Bautista, Renato Valencia, Tomas Apacible, Manuel La O’, Marily Orosa, BG Hernandez, Ermil Carranza, and Lagniton Hayward, and publisher Studio 5 Designs.

Released last October, "First Fruit" is available at the AIM Bookstore for P2,000.