LIST: 71st Carlos Palanca Memorial Awards winners

MANILA ─ The Carlos Palanca Memorial Awards for Literature announced Monday the winners for this year at an awarding ceremony held at the Philippine International Convention Center.

This year, 30 first-time awardees were added to the prestigious Palanca list of top Filipino writers, poets, and playwrights.

A total of 54 received awards in 20 writing categories in four divisions: Kabataan, English, Filipino, and Regional Languages.

Literary luminaries handpicked from their fields evaluated the 1,405 entries submitted.

Gracing the night as guest of honor and speaker was award-winning children’s author, columnist, and radio host Luis P. Gatmaitan.

Inducted into the Palanca Awards Hall of Fame in 2005, Gatmaitan expanded his profession as a physician to write children’s storybooks addressing sensitive issues such as disabilities, childhood ailments, and children’s rights, among others.

Currently, he is the chairperson of the National Council for Children’s Television that oversees the implementation of a child-friendly landscape in Philippine television.

Adding to his multiple local and international accolades was the night’s Gawad Dangal ng Lahi, a special citation granted by the Palanca Awards to those who have contributed immensely to the development of Philippine literature and have aptly become role models for Filipinos.

Named after businessman and philanthropist Don Carlos Palanca Sr. and sponsored by the Carlos Palanca Foundation Inc., the Palanca Awards is the longest-running and most prestigious literary competition in the country.

Here is the list of winners of the 71st Carlos Palanca Memorial Awards:

KABATAAN DIVISION

KABATAAN SANAYSAY

1st Prize: No winner

2nd Prize: Amancio A. Caponpon V ("Aranya sa Kisame")

3rd Prize: Glorious Zavannah Exylin C. Alesna ("Sa Panahon ng Bagabag at Balisa: Paghagilap sa Pira-pirasong Retaso ng Hinahon at Pa(g)hinga")

1st Prize: Francis Roberto San Antonio Sevillena ("Living on play in a world on pause)

2nd Prize: Glorious Zahara Exylin C. Alesna ("The Bully is you")

3rd Prize: Rheyn Khrieztine S. Dela Pena ("Five More Minutes, Please!)

FILIPINO DIVISION

MAIKLING KUWENTO

1st Prize: Peter Solis Nery ("Ang Tariktik")

2nd Prize: Jay Jomar F. Quintos ("Buwaya")

3rd Prize: Ella Jane G. Hermonio ("Boses Pusa")

1st Prize: Jaylord S. Losabia ("Si Toyo at si Suka")

2nd Prize: Mikka Ann V. Cabangon ("Si Liya at ang Dapithapon sa Ilaya")

3rd Prize: Iza Maria G. Reyes ("Babasagin, babasagin!")

1st Prize: Kimberly Rose L. Pillo ("Kung Paanong Nagmukha akong Sponge sa harap ng mga Pinggan")

2nd Prize: Al Joseph A. Lumen ("Auslander: Mga Danas sa Alemanya")

3rd Prize: Edward Joseph Fernandez ("Ako ay si Ako nga")

1st Prize: Mikael de Lara Co ("Epistolaryo ng Bagamundo at ang tugon ng Multo")

2nd Prize: Rogelio dela Rosa Jr. ("Ang Hindi Maiwasang Patlang")

3rd Prize: Ralph Lorenz G. Fonte, ("Ex Novo Mvndo")

1st Prize: Dexter B. Gragasin ("Tutula, Tutuli, Tutulo")

2nd Prize: Genaro R. Gojo Cruz ("Ako, mga tulang pambata")

3rd Prize: Keisiah Dawn T. Tiaoson ("Tugma ng Buhay kong Payak")

1st Prize: Eljay Castro Deldoc ("Ang Lipnayan ng ating mga Katawan")

2nd Prize: Dan Ian Paulo B. Mariposque ("The Divine Family")

3rd Prize: Dustin Edward D. Celestino ("Fermata")

1st Prize: Miguel Antonio Alfredo V. Luarca ("Nekropolis")

2nd Prize: Christian R. Vallez ("Pingkian")

3rd Prize: Joshua Lim So ("Atin ang Panahon")

1st Prize: Jonathan P. Jurilla ("Love Child")

2nd Prize: Jimmy F. Flores (co-author) and Emmanuel Q. Palo (co-author) ("Elehiya")

3rd Prize: Raymund T. Barcelon ("Beki Naman")

REGIONAL DIVISION

SHORT STORY-CEBUANO

1st Prize: Neile Genica M. Sy ("Lenteng Pilokilay")

2nd Prize: John Dante ("Ang Magsusulat Nga Haduol na sa Kamatayon")

3rd Prize: CD Borden ("Alindasay")

1st Prize: Ritchie D. Pagunsan ("Kauhaw sa Tingadlaw")

2nd Prize: Alvin Q. Larida ("Lola Violeta")

3rd Prize: Serafin I. Plotria, Jr. ("Puno sang Aligotgot")

1st Prize: Rodolfo D. Agatep Jr. ("Diro Ti Disierto")

2nd Prize: Jorge Richard P. Guerrero ("Idiay Langit, Awan Lanit")

3rd Prize: Clarito De Francia ("Piglatan")

ENGLISH DIVISION

SHORT STORY

1st Prize: Exie Abola ("Vile Creatures")

2nd Prize: Ian Rosales Casocot ("Don't Follow Me, I Don't Even Know Where I'm Going")

3rd Prize: Katrina D. Torralba ("Amadito and Amanda")

1st Prize: No winner

2nd Prize: Jonny Bernas Pornel ("The Legend of Ipot-ipot")

3rd Prize: Elvie Victonette B. Razon-Gonzalez ("The Race to Uswag")

1st Prize: Rio Renato Pulido Constantino ("The Year of the Periwinkle")

2nd Prize: Russell Stanley Geronimo ("Profile of a Stateless Person: Notes on a Deportation Proceeding")

3rd Prize: Francine M. Marquez ("Normalizing Survival")

1st Prize: Patricia Mariya Shishikura ("Translating Wildfires")

2nd Prize: Vince Raphael V. Agcaoili ("Carrying")

3rd Prize: Michael Maniquiz ("Lou Reed Meets Delmore Schwartz at a Bar")

1st Prize: John Patrick F. Solano ("Odd Numbers")

2nd Prize: Ian Rosales Casocot ("Bisaya for all that we gugma")

3rd Prize: Simone Marie Sales ("Paper Planes")

1st Prize: Randy Q. Villanueva ("Neneng")

2nd Prize: Ian Rosales Casocot ("The Midsummer of Manuel Arguilla")

3rd Prize: Rossielle Sarabia Manicad ("My Lover's Presscon")

1st Prize: Miguel Antonio Alfredo V. Luarca ("Dogsblood")

2nd Prize: No winner

3rd Prize: No winner

