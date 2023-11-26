Valenzuela City unveils new historical landmark

A new landmark in Valenzuela City. Izzy Lee, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Valenzuela City celebrated the inauguration of its newest historical landmark, Casa de Polo, a heritage-themed events space, on Sunday.



Mayor Wes Gatchalian and First Lady Liza Marcos unveiled the building marker, marking a significant moment in the city's history.



In conjunction with the Casa de Polo inauguration, the city also launched the coffee table book titled "Valenzuela: History and Progress." The book provides a walkthrough of the city's heritage, tracing notable events from old town Polo to its evolution into an urbanized city.



Reflecting on the transformation of the city, Mayor Wes Gatchalian stated: "Ang nakasanayan nila dito ay mga pabrika namin, warehouses pero ang hindi alam Valenzuela has our very rich culture starting pa nung kami ay bayan pa ng Polo at parte pa ng Bulacan."



He expressed a commitment to strengthening the heritage and cultural aspects of Valenzuela City, particularly focusing on the youth.

"Marami sa ating young generations ay hindi na masyadong familiar kay Dr. Pio Valenzuela ang ating bayani at saan nagsimula ang Valenzuela. ang target natin dito is to pass on the history to the next generation," Gatchalian said.



The celebrations continued with a cultural night fashion show hosted by the City of Valenzuela, paying homage to the city's history and cultural heritage.

The event showcased the creations of Michael Leyva and two fashion designers from Valenzuela City – Robbie Santos, and Daniel Manila. The fashion show featured three segments representing Polo (agricultural background), Fatima (cultural heritage), and Agos (future and innovation).



"This also a way of promoting our local designers... that Valenzuelanos are very proud at nabigyan po sila ng pagkakataon," Gatchalian said.