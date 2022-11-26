Photo from Man Hot Star Thailand Facebook page

MANILA – Another Filipino made a name in the international pageant scene as Jovy Bequillo captured the Man Hot Star International title Friday.

Bequillo edged representatives from other countries to take home the inaugural title of the pageant and a cash prize worth 500,000 Thai Baht during the coronation night at the Icon Siam in Bangkok, Thailand.

Placing next to him was Thailand while South Korea took the second runner-up. Other representatives from Thailand and Korea completed the Top 5.

He aced the question and answer round when he assured the judges that language barrier would not hinder him to perform his duties in Thailand should he win the title.

The Pinoy stunner also won the Best in Social Media award with THB10,000.

Bequillo was hailed as Misters of Filipinas-Man Hot Star international last October 16 before flying to Thailand to raise the Philippine flag.

