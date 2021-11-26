SM opens second mall in Caloocan

Handout

MANILA -- SM Prime Holdings Inc. opened a new mall in Caloocan on Friday, its second in the city and 78th in the country.

Located along Rizal Avenue extension corner Bustamante Street, SM City Grand Central is expected to serve shoppers in Caloocan and other parts of Malabon, Navotas, Valenzuela, Manila, and Quezon City.

The six-level property houses anchor tenants such as SM Store, SM Supermarket, SM Appliance Center, Ace Hardware, Our Home, Watsons, Surplus Shop, Sports Central, Pet Express, Uniqlo, The Body Shop, Crocs, and Miniso.

It also features fashion boutiques, jewelry stores, bookstores, a gadgets zone, and service and wellness centers. Dining options include a food court, specialty restaurants like Hawker Chan, Mesa, and Nono's, and international and local food chains such as Kenny Rogers, Classic Savory, Pancake House, Caramia, Café Mary Grace, BreadTalk, and Goldilocks.

SM City Grand Central also has four regular cinemas, two Director's Club cinemas, and a Skylight Park, which is an indoor sky garden lined with shops and restaurants.