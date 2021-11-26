MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news related to health and fitness.

GARMIN'S #HEALTHISACHOICE CAMPAIGN

Smart wearable device brand Garmin has launched a new campaign to help Filipinos stay motivated and on track in their fitness goals.

The #HealthIsAChoice campaign encourages a scientific approach to

pursuing health goals for the long term, with smartwatches as a way to track progress, maintain good metabolism and keep motivated.

Garmin's smart wearables monitor health functions related to the metabolic rate such as resting calories and active calories consumption. These devices also monitor heart rate, oxygen saturation, stress level, advanced sleep monitoring, fitness age, and hydration, among others.

The brand's smartwatches also have built-in workouts, including high-intensity interval training in select products, which users can access and download more from the Garmin Connect app.

The #HealthIsAChoice runs from mid-November to December and includes different activities and promotions. More details are available on Garmin's website and social media pages.

GLOBE RAMPS UP #BAKUNANOW EFFORTS

Globe is supporting the three-day National Vaccination Drive by spreading awareness on COVID-19 inoculation benefits and preventing the spread of fake news.



From November 29 to December 1, the government will run #BayanihanBakunahan, mounting thousands of vaccination sites to inoculate 15 million Filipinos across 16 regions outside Metro Manila.



Globe, for its part, is ramping up content and digital engagements advocating COVID-19 vaccination. The Panatang Pangkaligtasan video was launched last November 24, followed by the #BakunaNow TikTok hashtag challenge from November 27 to 29.



More details are available on Globe's website.

NCD ACADEMY ROLLED OUT IN PH

The American College of Cardiology (ACC) has partnered with the Philippine Academy of Family Physicians (PAFP), the largest national organization of family and community medicine practitioners in the country, for the roll-out of the NCD Academy in the Philippines.

The NCD Academy is a user-friendly interactive web-based platform designed to equip healthcare professionals at the primary care level with educational resources and skills to enhance their ability to prevent and treat non-communicable diseases (NCD).

The NCD Academy is spearheaded by the ACC in partnership with the NCD Alliance and the World Heart Federation. Through the sponsorship of global healthcare company Viatris, the program is available entirely free of charge in the Philippines and globally.

Healthcare providers interested in the NCD Academy may access courses for free via desktop computer at https://thepafp.org. They also have the option of downloading the free NCD Academy mobile app from Google Play or the App Store.

VAXXED TO GO CAMPAIGN LAUNCHED

Agoda recently launched a campaign that offers incentives for vaccinated travelers.

The Vaxxed To Go campaign will see Agoda's hotel partners incentivizing travelers who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 with special travel deals and benefits.

More than 50 hotel partners have joined the campaign so far, including Solea Mactan Resort Multi Use Facility, Seda Bonifacio Global City Quarantine Hotel, Summit Galleria Cebu, Belmont Hotel Manila, and White House Beach Resort.

For every booking made through the Vaxxed To Go in the Philippines, Agoda will donate P500 with a maximum donation of P1 million towards WWF-Philippines' whale shark and habitat conservation programs in Donsol, Sorsogon and to its efforts in promoting environmental awareness in the country.

VICKS LAUNCHES NEW NASAL SPRAY

Vicks recently launched a new product that promises to help stop cold in its tracks when used at first signs.

Called Vicks First Defence nasal spray, the product with microgel technology is said to help trap, inactivate, and remove common cold viruses. It is sprayed two to three times per nostril up to four times a day.

It is available in drugstores and supermarkets nationwide, and online via Southstar Drug and Rose Pharmacy.