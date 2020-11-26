Shopping shorts: New smart watch, Black Friday jewelry sale

MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local retail scene.

AMAZFIT UNVEILS NEW SMART WATCH

Amazfit has launched its latest smart watch from its wearables lineup, the Amazfit Bip U, exclusively on its official Shopee store.

The Amazfit Bip U has over 60 sports modes and delivers key metrics in real time for more effective workouts.

It supports all-round health and fitness tracking from sleep to different activities, and provides breathing exercises to help balance stress levels.

Available in three vibrant colors (black, pink, and green) the Amazfit Bip U is customizable with 50 watch faces and the option to upload a photo as a background.

Priced at P3,090, the watch can also sync with text messages, emails and notifications from a number of popular apps.

CANVA LAUNCHES 'DESIGN FOR A CAUSE' WITH UNHCR

Design platform Canva has partnered with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to launch #DesignForACause, an initiative that encourages creators from around the world to submit drawings of one thing that makes them smile.

Canva will select 200 winning designs and convert them into Canva elements for sale. When the digital elements are purchased by any of Canva's users (for $1), this will be donated to UNHCR's refugee education projects around the world.

The raised funds will help to enroll refugee children into quality, primary education across 14 countries as part of its Refugee Education Program.

Entries for the campaign can be submitted through Canva's website until December 8.

JUST JEWELS HOLDS BLACK FRIDAY SALE

Just Jewels is holding its Bright Beginnings Black Friday Grand Sale until November 29 on its website, Facebook page, and branches nationwide.

The sale event features Sofia Andres in the Facebook Live selling events on November 27 and 29. There will also be raffle prizes, games, and other activities for attendees.

LANDMARK IS NOW ON METROMART

MetroMart has partnered with Landmark to give users access to the latter's vast array of grocery items.

With the tie-up, MetroMart users can now order items from Landmark's supermarkets at Ayala Center in Makati, Trinoma in Quezon City, Festival Alabang in Muntinlupa, and Ayala Malls Solenad in Nuvali, Laguna.

Those who download the MetroMart app can enjoy a P100 off for a minimum spend of P2,500 at Landmark by typing in the code HELLOLM. The promo is valid for one-time use per customer until the end of April 2021.

LENOVO RELEASES NEW THINKPADS

Lenovo recently introduced its newest slate of AMD-powered ThinkPads that aim to address the needs of flexible working.

The ThinkPad T14 is a corporate workhorse laptop built to perform with up to AMD Ryzen R7 PRO processors, integrated AMD Radeon Vega graphics, and ultra-fast SSD storage, making it the trusted device for multitasking. With its lightweight design, rapid charging feature, and battery life that lasts up to 14 hours, the ThinkPad T14 is an ideal business laptop for workers who are always on the go.

On the other hand, the ThinkPad X13 is a lightweight powerhouse that runs on up to AMD Ryzen R7 PRO processors and integrated AMD Radeon Vega graphics, and houses up to 32GB memory and up to 1TB of storage.

Meanwhile, the ThinkPad E14 is an entry-level business laptop that is equipped with features that augment productivity and improve user experience as it ensures quicker load-up times. The device offers an optional WiFi 6 technology that can enable faster internet speeds, improving connectivity whether in the office or on the go.

All three ThinkPad devices may be configured with 256GB or higher storage capacity. Prices start at P51,869 for the ThinkPad T14, P54,669 for the ThinkPad X13, and P43,399 for the ThinkPad E14.

Customers may purchase these devices on an order basis through Lenovo's authorized retail partners, with more details on the brand's website and social media pages.

MEGAWORLD PARTNERS WITH MEDICAL CITY FOR SAFE HOLIDAY SHOPPING

Megaworld Lifestyle Malls and The Medical City (TMC) have partnered to ensure a safer and happier shopping experience for mall guests this holiday season.

A ceremonial turnover of sanitation modules was held recently at the Eastwood Mall Atrium. The modules contain medically-approved and recommended sanitation best practices that are now being strictly implemented across Megaworld's 20 lifestyle malls in the country, particularly in its partner restaurants, retail outlets, cinemas, indoor amenities and outdoor common areas.

Under the collaboration, TMC created comprehensive mall sanitation protocols that are supported by medical industry insights, including standards in general prevention measures such as hygiene, social distancing and temperature check; environmental cleaning and disinfection; and waste disposal efforts.

Megaworld Lifestyle Malls also conducted medical and technical consultation with TMC to ensure that its safety measures are up-to-date.

ONITSUKA TIGER RELEASES KIDS' COLLECTION

Japanese fashion brand Onitsuka Tiger recently launched its first collection of shoes, clothing, and accessories for boys and girls.

"For Uncommonly Cool Kids" is the concept behind the collection, which features unisex items. The brand's signature Onitsuka Tiger Stripes add a playful, urban sporty essence.

The Onitsuka Tiger kids collection is available at Greenbelt 5 in Makati.

PLDT, SMART TO OFFER DISCOUNTS AT SM STORE

Integrated telco PLDT and its wireless arm Smart Communications, Inc. have partnered with The SM Store to offer discounts to customers during the Thanksgiving weekend from November 27 to 30.



Smart will give a 20% discount on prepaid load and Smart Bro LTE Pocket WiFi devices, while PLDT will offer a 2X the Data FamLoad deal at The SM Store during the sale.

Meanwhile, Cignal subscribers may get a chance to win Cignal Kits, Load, and other items; while PayMaya users can receive double cashback when they "scan to pay" at The SM Store.

More details are available on the Smart website.

RANI-C OFFERS LIMITED EDITION DEFENSE KIT

To further assist Filipinos' from the threats of the virus and other infections, Sodium Ascorbate Rani-C is offering a limited edition Defense Kit which includes a box of 100 capsules and a free 500ml Sure-Guard 75% Ethyl Alcohol Hand Sanitizer Gel

Priced at ₱400, it is available at Watsons and Mercury Drug branches nationwide, as well as Watsons Online.

For more details, visit Rani-C's Facebook page.

UNIQLO DONATES TO TYPHOON RELIEF IN PH

Japanese global apparel retailer Uniqlo, via its parent company Fast Retailing, recently said it will donate $1 million (around P48 million) in aid of typhoon relief in the Philippines through the SM Foundation.

The donation will be used to provide emergency food supplies and rebuild flooded housing, as well as build preventative infrastructure in areas susceptible to flooding.

Uniqlo said it will also donate 300,000 AIRism masks to affected

areas, also through the SM Foundation. These will be given to evacuees in the affected areas of the Bicol region, Bulacan, Cagayan, Isabela, Pampanga, and Rizal provinces, as well as Marikina City.