Taguig lights up Christmas tree with indigenous craftsmanship

MANILA — The Uptown Mall in Taguig City on Friday illuminated its majestic 40-ft Christmas tree adorned with intricately crafted ornaments, a labor of love from weavers across diverse regions, showcasing the rich tapestry of Filipino craftsmanship and talent.

In collaboration with CultureAid, a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering and preserving the culture of indigenous communities, the mall launched "A Festive Filipino Christmas."

The Christmas tree was adorned with over a thousand woven ensembles of ornaments and decorations. These creations, meticulously crafted from locally-sourced materials, originated from indigenous communities in Lanao del Sur, Marawi, Aklan, Iloilo, Albay, and La Union.

Kelly Mortensen, executive director of Culture Aid, revealed that the intricate process of crafting these ornaments took five months.

"All the highlights of the tree is woven from different community all over the Philippines...We use a lot of their upcycle fabric towards the end of the year."

Camille Elviña, general manager of Uptown, expressed the significance of the event.

"This event is to pay tribute to the local Filipino craftsmanship and talent," she said.

The event was graced by First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos and Taguig Mayor Lani Cayetano.