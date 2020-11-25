WATCH: Sharon Cuneta shows condo for the first time

Screengrab from YouTube

MANILA -- Sharon Cuneta gave a tour of her condominium unit for the first time through a vlog by her comedian friends.

MC Muah Calaquian, Lassy Marquez, and Chad Kinis -- collectively known as the Beks Batallion -- released the first part of their visit to the actress' condo unit on their YouTube channel.

Cuneta showed the three what she described as her "girly" condo, which is mostly used as a studio for her own YouTube channel as well as a storage space for her items.

The only other unit in the floor is where she, her husband Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan, and their three children live.

"This is actually my side of the unit, of the whole living area namin. All of us, the whole family, we stay on the other side. This is my girly condo kasi ako 'yung maraming gamit," she said. "So ito na rin 'yung studio ko para sa vlogs ko sa YouTube."

"When the elevator door opens it's your unit na. Kasi per floor dalawang unit lang siya sa buong building," she added.

Cuneta began the condo tour by showing her main door, which is in her favorite shade of light pink.

The living room has two sets of sofas, both following a modern farmhouse theme. The area is decked with Christmas decorations in "very relaxing" and "feminine" colors.

"I like maaliwalas, relaxing, and mabango," said the Philippines' "Megastar," who is also into scented candles, room sprays, reed diffusers, and fresh and dried flowers.

During the vlog, Cuneta also gave some design tips for condo dwellers like her, such as using different kinds of lighting.

"Wala akong kinabit na chandeliers... Kasi ayokong bumili ng chandelier na baka hindi ko magamit doon sa bahay na pinagagawa namin ngayon after waiting seven long years. My tip for you is lighting can be very helpful. So kunyari if you have a standing light... and they're all moveable kapag umuupa ka lang. So kapag lumipat ka, madadala mo," she said.

To those with larger spaces, she also suggested putting up multiple "intimate" seating areas where people can converse as opposed to one grand living room.

"There's so much space, di ba, dahil malaki siya doon," she said of her condo unit. "You have to make little spaces so people can converse that are intimate spaces, hindi 'yung napakalaki tapos isang ganyan lang."

