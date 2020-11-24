Manila International Book Fair goes online

People rummage through large stacks of books at MIBF 2019. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File photo

MANILA - The Philippines' longest-running book fair has gone digital for the first time ever.

The Manila International Book Fair launched its first ever digital edition on Tuesday.

According to its website, this year's MIBF will be fully online. Book lovers can look for books on MIBF's website, while live events will be shown on MIBF's Facebook page and Youtube channel.

The event, which runs until November 30, Monday, is free of charge. Users, however, are required to create an account or register on the website to be able to gain full access to the wide range of books available during the fair.

Payment and shipping information are available on the website's Frequently Asked Questions page.

This year's MIBF was initially scheduled for September 16 to 20 at SMX Convention Center in Pasay.

Last year's MIBF, its 40th edition, had more than 160,000 visitors in attendance, and featured over 200 exhibitors from different publishers and booksellers.