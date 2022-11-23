Miss Grand International 2022 Top 10 set for PH visit

Roberta Tamondong is set to return to the Philippines, this time with her fellow winners in Miss Grand International 2022.

She and the rest of the Top 10 will have a sendoff event in Thailand at 4 p.m. Wednesday, and are scheduled to arrive in Manila at 11:15 p.m. on the same day, according to a post on the Miss Grand International Facebook page.

They will be staying in the country with Miss Grand International executives until November 26.

"The Miss Grand International 2022 team will travel on a mission in the Philippines between November 23-26," according to the announcement, which did not give further details.

Brazil’s Isabella Menin was crowned Miss Grand International 2022 during the coronation night held last October in Indonesia. Her runners-up include representatives from Thailand, Indonesia, Venezuela, and Czech Republic.

The Philippines’ Tamondong finished in the Top 20 during the pageant but was later on appointed as fifth runner-up, sharing the title with candidates from four other candidates in the Top 10: Cambodia, Colombia, Puerto Rico, and Spain.

She replaced Yuvna Rinishta from Mauritius who, according to organizers, "made the decision to resign from her title."

