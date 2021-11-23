LOOK: Catriona Gray finally gets her own place

MANILA – Catriona Gray is marking another milestone in her life as she is finally able to get a place of her own.

The former Miss Universe shared this wonderful news on her Instagram page, saying this is something she’s always dreamed of.

“Home 2022. Since leaving home at 17 I've always dreamed of having a place of my own. For the past 10 years I've been a nomad, I've rented and moved from place to place. But earlier this year, I finally called a home MINE,” she wrote.

Gray said she will be sharing to her followers how she would design her new place in the next few months to give it a personal touch.

“I'm super excited to be sharing how this space transforms over the next few months and to also be #SupportingLocal in and throughout my home from local furnitures to local artists and artisans,” she said.

Aside from tending to her new home, Gray has also been busy recently as she just released the music video for her single "Love Language."

Gray, the Philippines' fourth Miss Universe titleholder, is hoping to make her mark on the music scene as a recording artist.

Before "Love Language," she released her own version of "Raise Your Flag," a song inspired by a statement she made during the Miss Universe 2018 pageant.