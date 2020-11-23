WATCH: Julia Barretto gives a tour of walk-in closet, shows favorite bags and shoes

MANILA -- Actress Julia Barretto gave her fans a tour of her walk-in closet in her newest vlog which was uploaded over the weekend.

Barretto began by showing her shoe and bag collections, mentioning some of her favorite items such as her "most used" white Gucci mini bag and her favorite sandals.

She also shared the first bag she ever bought when she started earning as an actress.

"Sirang-sira na siya, luma na siya pero ayaw kong ipamigay because it's were I started. It's a black Balenciaga. Ito ang pinaka-una kong bag and purchase ko when I started working. Nandiyan lang siya kasi may attachment ako sa kanya," Barretto explained.

"Right now I have an obsession with sneakers so it's all there. Pang-work out, volleyball. Nandito lahat ng Cacatoes collection ko because I love Cacatoes. It's my favorite sandal right now, may obsession ako sa kanya," she said.

Barretto also collects Christian Louboutin shoes.

"I remember I just bought one pair na hindi siya designer. Hindi siya masyado good quality. I remember me and the other girls, we are all in one dressing room. Tapos nakikita ko na pumapasok lahat ang designer shoes nila like Christian Louboutin, a lot of Christian Louboutins and I remember that moment naiyak talaga ako sa dressing room kasi I felt like parang na-embarass ako na I don't have good quality shoes. ...Naiyak ako sa moment na 'yon but I said to myself I will work so hard para when we fly to LA pupunta ako talaga sa bawat Christian Louboutin store and by many pairs. So pagpunta talaga namin ng LA pinuntahan ko lahat ng Christian Louboutin and bought myself a lot of pairs," she recalled.

The actress then showed her main "minimalist" main closet which has its vanity area, perfume cabinet, "sentimental" drawer and her center console which houses her accessories and jewelry.

"As you can see it's a very simple space. I didn't really want anything so fancy. I like everything in place, hindi talaga kita 'yung mga gamit lahat. Kind of a minimalist," Barretto said about her closet.

