TRANSCRIPT: Miss Universe Top 5 and Top 3 Q&A

Miss Universe 2023 Top 5. Photo from Courtesy of IMG Universe, LLC dba and MISS UNIVERSE,LLP.

Sheynnis Palacios moving message of empowering women gave her country Nicaragua their first Miss Universe crown at the end of the more than 3-hour-long coronation night of the pageant held on Sunday (Manila time) in El Salvador.

Here's how the queens fared in the Q&A portion:

Sheynnis Palacios (Nicaragua): Miss Universe 2023

TOP 5 question:

TOP 3 question: What qualities and values guide you as a leader and role model for others?

ANSWER: The quality that has inspired me and has inspired millions of women and girls is humility and to be able to appreciate all of the little things, because that’s where the most valuable thing is: the essence of being human.

TOP 3 question: If you could live one year in another woman's shoes, who would you choose and why?

ANSWER: I will choose Mary Wollstonecraft because she opened the gap and they gave an opportunity to many women. What I would do — I would want that gap, that income gap, would open up so that women could work in any area that they chose to work in because there's no limitation for women. That was 1750. Now in 2023, we're making history.

Anntonia Porsild (Thailand): 1st runner-up

TOP 5 question: If you could speak to a room full of students about online bullying, what would you say?

ANSWER: I would say to not listen to what people have to say because, in the end. everyone is entitled to their own opinion. But it is up to us on how we react to it. Use our voice to stand up for what is right, and be the change that we want to see in the world by leading by example. Don’t listen to the hate because it doesn’t shape us, but what shapes us is how we get back up and how we move forward from that.

TOP 3 question: If you could live one year in another woman's shoes, who would you choose and why?

ANSWER: I would choose Malala Yousafzai because I know the struggles that she had to deal with in order to get to where she is today. She had to fight for women's education and fight for all women to be able to stand strong and be the change and lead by example. If I could choose anyone that would be her. Thank you.

Moraya Wilson (Australia): 2nd runner-up

TOP 5 question: How would you use the Miss Universe platform to promote global gender equality?

ANSWER: I would use the Miss Universe platform to push a message. I think this community is strong and when we bond together, we can create changes. And when it comes to gender equality, when we use our voice, we use our power to make a change, that's when real movement happens.



TOP 3 question: If you could live one year in another woman's shoes, who would you choose and why?

ANSWER: I would live my mother's year in her birth year, because she's a very strong woman. She's tough. She taught me how to work hard. She taught me how to be brave how to be strong. I'm forever grateful for those lessons this year. All right.

Karla Guilfú (Puerto Rico): Top 5

TOP 5 question: If you win tonight, what would you bring to the Miss Universe brand?

ANSWER: I would use that opportunity to show the world the relevance of beauty queens nowadays. I will use my activism on regarding mental health and telling the world that if we use our voice, if we take up space, if we are courageous enough to be ourselves in this world, I would use the platform to reach them and be that.



Camila Avella (Colombia): Top 5

TOP 5 question: If this was your last day on Earth, how would you live it?

ANSWER: I am already living it because I’m here. I’m breaking stereotypes being a woman, being a mother. It’s to leave history, a legacy, something that I want to transmit to women, mothers, and children.

