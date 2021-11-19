Northport forward Kevin Ferrer entered a new chapter in his personal life as he married his long-time girlfriend MM Belarmino, he revealed on Friday.

Ferrer took to Instagram to announce that he is now "off the market" as he tied the knot with Belarmino in what appeared to be a civil wedding ceremony.

“A new chapter of our life is about to begin,” the basketball player said in the caption.

Belarmino, on the other hand, hinted that they got married on Nov. 18, Thursday: “I love you, husband. I can’t wait to spend every minute of every day with you.”

Ferrer asked Belarmino to marry him during Valentine's Day this year.

Several PBA players such as Troy Rosario, Joe Devance, Japeth Aguilar, and Mo Tautuaa sent their well wishes to the couple.

The couple's relationship began way back in their college days at the University of Santo Tomas, where Ferrer led the Growling Tigers to a bridesmaid finish in 2015.