BORACAY, Aklan — Planning a beach getaway for the holidays? Hennan’s newest resort — its seventh on the island — is offering a relatively cheaper option, with all the signature amenities of the hotel chain, and an address that’s within walking distance of the shore.

Located at Station 2 in Boracay, Hennan Park opened its doors in April for its soft launch and is now ready to welcome Christmas revelers and tourists for the first time this holiday season.

The resort has 232 premier, family, and deluxe rooms, including several that have direct access to the hotel-enclosed pool. It’s a distinct layout which has become a staple of Hennan properties, both in Boracay and the two others in Bohol.

“All Hennan resorts have that. Imposible na wala. We have to have that. Trademark na ‘yun ng Hennan,” the group’s vice president for marketing Karl Chusuey told ABS-CBN News.

Hennan Park’s Orchard Café serves Southeast Asian cuisine, ranging from Malaysian, Thai, Singaporean, to Filipino favorites. Jayelles PH

Aside from the signature pool, which has a sunken bar, Hennan Park’s amenities include a fitness center, a mini-shop, and a function room. Its restaurant, the Orchard Café, serves Southeast Asian cuisine, ranging from Malaysian, Thai, Singaporean, to Filipino favorites.

While the features and operations of Hennan Park are nearly identical to its sister resorts, its relatively lower price point sets it apart, according to Chusuey.

“Hennan resorts operate on a template. We know what to do. We know the standard. All the staff know the standard. But, the main difference is, Hennan Park has a very attractive price. It’s sulit. That’s the selling point,” he said.

On weekdays, for example, the per-night rate of deluxe rooms can be as low as P3,900, while premier rooms can be booked for P4,300 or lower depending on availability.

“We price it really good. It’s on the main road, but I would save around P3,000 than if I booked a beachfront room,” Chusuey pointed out.

While Hennan Park is located on the main road, tourists can easily access the beach through public streets. One that’s directly adjacent to the hotel is a three-minute walk, although the unpaved portions and a narrow alleyway may discourage families or those with children. Fortunately, passing through D’Mall is an alternative — a five-minute walk with “pasalubong” prospects along the way.

Directly adjacent to the Hennan Park lobby is a side street that leads to the beach. Jayelles PH

Since its soft opening in April, Hennan Park has had several days of being fully booked — a testament, for Chusuey, that the resort chain continues to be a popular choice for Boracay tourists despite having several branches on the island.

“Even with six resorts, there was still more demand. If you put out a good product, they will gravitate to a good product no matter what. There was an opportunity; we took it. They look for value. It’s cheaper, but it’s Hennan standard. That fills the gap. Mura, pero maganda,” he said.

This outdoor space of Hennan Park’s Orchard Café is situated in front of the swimming pool. Jayelles PH

The hotel executive did not discount “timing” as instrumental to Hennan Park’s early success, citing the fact that it opened just when lockdown restrictions were starting to ease, and many Filipinos and foreigners were itching to return to the beach.

“It was timing. It was the holidays. It was summer. And everyone wanted to travel. And we have really good pricing. It’s hard to resist. Kung maganda at mura, sulit ‘di ba?” he quipped.

Hennan’s signature swimming pool layout is also seen in Hennan Park. Jayelles PH

Despite its positioning as a more budget-friendly Hennan, Station 2’s Park promises to offer the same service that has come to be expected from the resort brand, Chusuey said.

Asked what he believes led to Hennan becoming a go-to in Boracay, he answered: “It’s really a combination of everything. You can’t do it with just promotions, you can’t do it with just a good product, you can’t do it with just an okay service. It’s a combination of your people as well, how you train them, and how they treat the company. It’s about malasakit, and it’s about passion.”

