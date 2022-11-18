MANILA – Here are some events that you can check out this weekend.

MARKETPLACE PISO SALE

Handout

Customers can start their early noche buena shopping this weekend at The Marketplace Piso Sale.

The promo runs from November 18 to 21 via MetroMart. Select items can be purchased for P1 when ordered and delivered via MetroMart across select The Marketplace branches.

A minimum spend of P1,500 is required to avail the P1 sale items.

PARA SA BATA

Handout

Soupstar Music is presenting "Para sa Bata" this Sunday, November 20, at Eton Centris.

"Para Sa Bata'' is a free admission show featuring young and promising acts such as HEY JUNE!, Frank Ely, Jan Roberts, Walktrip, Matoki, Melowdic and Dan Monreal, with special guest Gracenote. Show starts at 4 p.m.

POSITIVITY HUB

Handout

Palmolive Naturals has set up a Positivity Hub at the Market! Market! activity center.

Available from November 18 to 20, the hub includes stations where visitors can try hair and skin products, take photos, write positive messages, and help a coconut tree planting project.

The following Palmolive Naturals celebrities will also be present at the Positivity Hub: Zephanie Dimaranan and Cassy Legaspi (day 1), Angelina Cruz and Julia Montes (day 2), and Jayda Avanzado (day 3).

THE RECONCILIATION DINNER

Handout

Dulaang UP is opening its 45th theater season this weekend with "The Reconciliation Dinner."

The one-act play by Floy Quintos is directed by Dexter Santos. It is described as a dark comedy about friends trying to heal unspoken hurts, suspicions, and disbelief about the choices of those they thought they knew well.

Stella Cañete-Mendoza and Frances Makil-Ignacio lead the cast, which also includes Randy Medel Villarama, Jojo Cayabyab, Nelsito Gomez, Hariette Mozelle, and Phi Palmos.

"The Reconciliation Dinner" runs from November 18 to 20 at the UP Theater Main Stage at UP Diliman in Quezon City. Tickets are available via Ticket2Me.