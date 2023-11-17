Miss Universe bets' national costumes wow netizens

The 84 candidates of Miss Universe 2023 paraded their colorful, vibrant and meaningful national costumes at the 2023 Miss Universe preliminaries in El Salvador on Friday morning (Manila time).

Netizens and fans of Miss Universe showed off their support to the competition as the hashtag #MissUniverse2023 became the top trending topic on X (formerly Twitter).

Some of beauty queens that made a mark among netizens were thosen fromn El Salvador, Nicaragua, Nepal, and naturally Philippines representative Michelle Marquez Dee.

Miss Nicaragua Sheynnis Palacios received loud cheers and applause as she turned into a black bird.

Her costume is consists of a tight fitting leotard, two shining wings and an extensive tail decorated with thousands of crystals.

Also one of the crowd favorites is Isabella Garcia-Manzo of El Salvador who wore a "volcanic empowerment costume," which honors the transformative power of nature. It features an eruption of a volcano symbolizing the rebirth of the country.

The volcanoes: treasures of our homeland, a source of energy and an inspiration to the universe. 🌋



Thank you,@IsabellaManzoSV, for this unforgettable representation of your country! 🇸🇻✨



Designed by: Marina Toybina

Tech by: Spectral Motion#72MISSUNIVERSE #72ndMissUniverse pic.twitter.com/UY7oC2Feqd — Miss Universo El Salvador 2023 (@MissUniverso_sv) November 17, 2023

Jane Dipika Garrett, the first plus-size to win Miss Universe Nepal, once again received support as she showcased her national costume, which aims to promote peace.

Garrett also promoted peace and love by freeing a dove on stage.

The National Costume Show is such an amazing outlet for the delegates to showcase their pride in their country and culture! 🎉

#72ndMISSUNIVERSE #MissUniverse2023 pic.twitter.com/WK3sxLjzWq — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) November 17, 2023

Miss Philippines Michelle Dee soared high as she turned into a pilot. Her costume made by Michael Barassi "represents the Philippines itself — resilient, radiant and ready to embrace the Universe.“

Miss Trinidad and Tobago also caught the attention of the crowd as she walked using stilts while wearing her bird costume, which embodies the vibrant passion of her country.





Some of the other crowd favorites during the national costume segment were Brazil, Chile, Mexico and Peru.

The creativity and design of these National Costumes are INSANE!! 🤯

#72ndMISSUNIVERSE #MissUniverse2023 pic.twitter.com/xQhtTAfHcj — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) November 17, 2023

What an AMAZING group of National Costumes! We can feel the joy and pride that the delegates have while representing their country! 💚

#72ndMISSUNIVERSE #MissUniverse2023 pic.twitter.com/c6FroYzIA8 — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) November 17, 2023

The Miss Universe 2023 pageant will be broadcast live from El Salvador on November 19, 9 a.m. on Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, Metro Channel, and iWantTFC.

