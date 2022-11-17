McDonald's 10-piece chicken nuggets, one of the featured menu items in the fast food chain's promo for Singles' Day. Photo from McDonald's website

MANILA -- A fast food chain is setting up a section for customers who are not in a relationship as it continues its celebration of Singles' Day.

Select McDonald's branches in Metro Manila will have a "Single VIP" section from November 18 to 22. These include stores at Pasig Caruncho, P. Campa, and Uptown Bonifacio.

Said to be designed for a "memorable solo dining experience," the Single VIP section will include a self-photo shoot area, a "freedom wall" where they can share messages and advice, and discounts on select products.

In a statement, McDonald's Philippines said customers can access the Single VIP section by redeeming any of its "Single 11" deals in participating branches through the fast food chain's mobile app. They will be given a "golden ticket," which they can use in the area.

Singles' Day is an informal holiday that originated in China, and is celebrated every November 11. Big sale events are usually held to mark the occasion, also dubbed "Double Eleven."