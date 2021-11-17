Home  >  Life

Las Casas Filipinas de Acuzar named best historic hotel in Asia Pacific

Posted at Nov 17 2021 11:53 AM | Updated as of Nov 17 2021 11:57 AM

Las Casas Filipinas de Acuzar in Bagac, Bataan has been named the best historic hotel in Asia-Pacific by Historic Hotels Worldwide. 

A report by Hospitality Net said the award is presented to a hotel in Asia/Pacific "that best celebrates its history in the guest experience and provides exceptional customer hospitality and service." 

Home to 63 heritage houses and 34 historically significant structures, Las Casas Filipinas de Acuzar is the vision of Jose Acuzar, owner of New San Jose Builders, Inc.

Other nominee finalists in Asia-Pacific for Best Historic Hotels include the Deogarh Mahal Rajasthan, Raffles Singapore, Beijing Hotel NUO, The Fullerton Hotel Singapore, Raffles Grand Hotel D'Angkor and The Murray Hong Kong.

