ABS-CBN to bring 2021 Miss Universe to free TV via A2Z

MANILA -- ABS-CBN is set to bring the most beautiful day in the universe to Filipinos anew as the official partner of Miss Universe 2021.

Pageant fans around the country can watch the live telecast of the 70th Miss Universe pageant on A2Z channel 11 on December 13 starting at 7:30 a.m.

The coronation night, which will be held in Eilat, Israel this year, will also have a same-day replay on A2Z at 11 p.m. and will be shown on ABS-CBN cable channels Kapamilya Channel and Metro Channel, and streaming platform iWantTFC on later dates.

This year, the Philippines will be represented by Beatrice Luigi Gomez, who is vying to become the fifth Filipino winner in the prestigious pageant.

Gomez, who hails from Cebu, will compete with delegates from around the world to be the successor of reigning Miss Universe Andrea Meza from Mexico.

The public can support Gomez's bid by voting for her using the Miss Universe app for an outright slot in the semifinals.