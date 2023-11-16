LOOK: Michelle Dee stuns in evening gown segment

Philippine representative Michelle Marquez Dee looked stunning during the evening gown competition at the Miss Universe 2023 preliminaries in El Salvador early Thursday morning (Manila time).

Dee, one of the 84 contestants vying for the prestigious crown, hit the runway wearing an elegant, sparkling gown.

"While completing an online course at Harvard, Michelle founded multiple businesses focusing in health and multimedia creation. In her free time, this 28-year-old entrepreneur enjoys scuba diving, motocross and martial arts," the host introduced Dee in the segment.

In the swimsuit round, Dee wore a red hot one-piece swimsuit as she showed off her pasarela.

She also shouted "Filipinas" when she introduced herself earlier.

The Miss Universe 2023 pageant will be broadcast live from El Salvador on November 19, 9 a.m. on Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, Metro Channel, and iWantTFC.