LOOK: Michelle Dee slays in red swimsuit for Miss Universe prelims

EL SALVADOR -- Michelle Marquez Dee slayed the swimsuit round of the Miss Universe preliminary competition in El Salvador on Thursday morning (Manila time).

The 28-year old Philippine representative wore a red hot swimsuit as she strutted on stage.

RED HOT IN HER @rubinsinger SWIMSUIT



While doing her pasarela, the host introduced Dee as an award-winning actress who grows up with two siblings on the autism spectrum which inspires her to work closely with advocacy groups.

Dee has set up a foundation that aims to provide opportunities to those on the spectrum.

Prior to the swimsuit competition, Dee also shouted "Filipinas" when she introduced herself earlier.

The Miss Universe 2023 pageant will be broadcast live from El Salvador on November 19, 9 a.m. on Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, Metro Channel, and iWantTFC.