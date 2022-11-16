MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local food scene.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

7-ELEVEN'S ADOBO SIOPAO

Convenience store chain 7-Eleven is now offering Adobo Siopao, with the new menu item in collaboration with Chef Reggie Aspiras.

It is priced at P43 and is now available in 7-Eleven stores nationwide. Customers can also try other siopao flavors like Asado, Bola-Bola, Barbecue Chicken Asado, Garlic Chicken, Vikings Tuna Melt, Pizza, and Mushroom Sisig.

JOSE CUERVO'S CALAVERA BOTTLE

Tequila brand Jose Cuervo recently released a bottle inspired by the Mexican holiday Dia de Los Muertos or the Day of the Dead (DOTD).

Available in select e-commerce sites and S&R stores around Metro Manila, the bottle features a Calavera design, one of the most recognizable cultural and artistic elements of the DOTD festivities.

MCDONALD'S SERVES MEALS TO FAMILIES AFFECTED BY 'PAENG'

McDonald's recently served over 5,000 meals to families affected by typhoon Paeng through its charity of choice, Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) Philippines and its Kindness Kitchen program.

The Kindness Kitchen program serves meals and provides relief operations to far-flung communities and affected communities by natural disasters. It has served over 700,000 meals since its operations began in 2020.

More details are available on the RMHC website.

NESTLE MILK CREAM'S MILKY TRUFFLE PASTA RECIPE

Nestle Milk Cream has shared a recipe for Milky Truffle Pasta, a simple yet rich and creamy dish.

Ingredients:

4 tablespoons butter

2 cloves toasted garlic

2 cups water

1 can Nestle Milk Cream

1 tablespoon minced parsley

2 tablespoons truffle oil

1 sachet Maggi Magic Sarap 8g

1/4 teaspoon ground pepper

2 tablespoons parmesan cheese

1 kilogram elbow macaroni

Procedure:

Lightly sauté garlic in butter. Pour water, Nestle Milk Cream, and truffle oil. Season with Maggi Magic Sarap, pepper, and parmesan cheese. Cook spaghetti according to package directions. Strain spaghetti and toss in the sauce. Cook for another minute. Transfer on a serving plate, top with parsley, and serve immediately.

More recipes are available on the Create with Nestle PH website.

PIATTOS WINS AWARD IN INDONESIA

Filipino-made snack Piattos recently bagged the Digital Popular Award 2022 under the potato snacks category in Indonesia.

The award was presented by Infobrand.id, in collaboration with Tras n Co and IMFocus as its research partner, last September. Research was conducted on more than 1,000 brands from 150 product categories and services.

The recipients were awarded based on three parameters: 40% search engine-based, 40% social media-based, and 20% website-based.

Piattos scored 30.76% in the potato snacks category, surpassing other well-known potato snacks in Indonesia, to win the Digital Popular Award.