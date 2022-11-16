Vicki Belo, Heart Evangelista, and Alex Gonzaga. Composite/Instagram

MANILA (UPDATED) — Heart Evangelista did not greet Alex Gonzaga and Vicki Belo when they all attended a fashion show in Italy, the comedienne-host and celebrity doctor said in the latter's latest vlog.

But that remark in the Nov. 11 vlog of Belo, which had gone viral, was actually just a joke, she said Wednesday.

The supposed snubbing incident made the rounds online, prompting Gonzaga and Belo to clarify that they were only joking about Evangelista ignoring them in Milan.

WATCH: Vicki Belo clarifies the issue that came out that Heart Evangelista snubbed her and Alex Gonzaga during a fashion show in Milan.



Belo said: 'It's not true that Heart snubbed me and Cathy (Alex)!' | via @mjfelipe pic.twitter.com/n9SolsrUep — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) November 16, 2022

“It’s not true that Heart snubbed Alex and me,” Belo said in a video sent to ABS-CBN News. “How could she snub us when she didn’t even know we were there?”

“If you watch the vlog, you will see that Alex and I were just kidding and joking around. I was so thrilled because Alex mentioned Heart and me in one sentence, and we all know what a fashion powerhouse Heart is. Kaya naman, you should watch the vlog para alam niyo ang truth,” she explained.

Gonzaga also addressed the issue through a Facebook post on Tuesday. She shared a news item headlining the snub.

Gonzaga wrote, unedited: “Ay.. Hindi po kami nagkita sa Milan biruan lang po namin yan ni Dra if you watch the whole vlog. Heart is nice since Pangarap na bituin circa 2007 pa po sakin at magkaibigan kami. Hindi na dapat ginawang news mga ganito”.

In Belo's vlog, the two were talking about fashion shows when Gonzaga noted how more Filipinos now appreciate the fashion industry.

“After mga ilang years, 'di ba parang na-appreciate na pala natin sa Philippine scene, dahil sa 'yo (Belo), kila Heart, yung iba-iba, sila Liz Uy,” Gonzaga said.

Belo interrupted Gonzaga and said: “Did you take note? Heart and me in the same sentence... Pero, hindi tayo pinansin ni Heart.”

“Hoy, Heart! Mars, we were in the same fashion show, hindi ka man lang nag-hi. ‘Di ba?” Belo added, laughing, while saying that all of them were seated in the same row.

Gonzaga then mentioned some of Evangelista’s previous series which she said she supported such as “Hiram” and “Panday.”

“Heart, ano 'to, Mars? Sa Manila, magkakaibigan tayo,” she said, laughing. “Yung mga soap opera niya, sinuportahan natin siya. Sana naman suportahan niya rin tayo dito.”

The two then just laughed it off before continuing their conversation about their Milan experience.