Photo from Michelle Dee's Instagram account.

Philippines' bet Michelle Dee topped the voting of "Voice for Change" of Miss Universe 2023.

In an Instagram post, Miss Universe Philippines thanked Dee's supporters as they hope to back up the candidate for the fan vote.

"PILIPINAS, SALAMAT PO. Thanks to you, Miss Universe Philippines Michelle Marquez Dee is at the top of the Voice for Change voting!" the organization said.

"Now, we make sure she is no. 1 in the Miss Universe Fan Vote! The winner of the Fan Vote will get an automatic placement in the semifinals so please keep voting. Bayanihan to be no. 1!" it added.

This year's Miss Universe coronation night in El Salvador will be aired and streamed live on A2Z Channel 11, Kapamilya Channel, Metro Channel, and iWantTFC, on Sunday, November 19, at 9 a.m. (Philippine time).

Same-day replays will be available at 9:30 p.m. on A2Z, Kapamilya Channel via Sunday’s Best, Metro Channel and iWantTFC. Metro Channel will air more replays later in the week.

A total of 90 beauty queens from around the world will compete for the Miss Universe title, which is currently held by half-Filipina R'Bonney Gabriel of the United States.

Dee, the daughter of Miss International 1979 Melanie Marquez, aims to win the Philippines' fifth Miss Universe crown after Catriona Gray (2018), Pia Wurtzbach (2015), Margie Moran (1973), and Gloria Diaz (1969).

