MANILA -- National Artist Ricky Lee is finally releasing the sequel to his debut novel "Para Kay B."

The multi-awarded writer gave a glimpse of his latest work, titled "Lahat ng B," in a public Facebook post. The book continues the stories of Irene, Sandra, Erica, Ester, Bessie, and Lucas.

"Lahat ng B" is now available for pre-order online, with the book to be released on the first week of December.

"Para sa lahat ng mga binasted, binitin, niloko, binalewala, pinaasa, nakalimot, nagparaya, hindi nadadala, di maka-move on, na-devastate at gusto munang magpahinga sa pag-ibig -- eto na ang pinakahihintay na sequel ng Para Kay B," the post read.

"Para Kay B" revolves around five stories, each depicting a different perspective on romance.

It was adapted for the stage by Palanca Award-winning writer Eljay Castro Deldoc and Tabsing Kolektib in 2017.

