In its 65th anniversary, the Ramon Magsaysay Awards paid homage to four outstanding individuals and their transformative leadership in Asia on Saturday afternoon.

Among this year’s awardees was Miriam Coronel-Ferrer, a Filipina peace negotiator and an advocate for women's inclusivity and participation in peace-building.

The Ramon Magsaysay Awards also recognized Korvi Rakshand from Bangladesh, Eugenio Lemos of Timor-Leste, and Ravi Kannan R. from India.

A special message was given by David Rockefeller Jr., trustee of Rockefeller Brothers Fund which established the Ramon Magsaysay Award Foundation in 1957.

The video message was followed by a presentation of the Ramon Magsaysay Laureates through the years.

The award-giving body has been giving Asia’s premier prize and highest honor to formidable leaders since 1958.