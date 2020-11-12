Rabiya Mateo's homecoming in Iloilo set on November 13

Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo. Photo courtesy of Miss Universe PH

MANILA -- Newly crowned Miss Universe Philippines Rabiya Mateo is set to have her homecoming in Iloilo this Friday, November 13.

Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Treñas made the announcement on his Facebook page as he encouraged residents to wear red to welcome Mateo, who wore a ruby red gown with cape-like sleeves during the pageant.

He also reminded the public to observe health and safety protocols as the pandemic continues.

"We will paint Iloilo City red! My beloved Ilonggos, we encourage you to come and welcome our Miss Universe Philippines 2020, Rabiya Mateo, on her homecoming to the City of Love on November 13 at 9 a.m. Let us show the Ilonggos' power by wearing red and bringing red pieces such as flaglets, banners, and balloons in support of the queen," Treñas said in the Facebook post, which showed the route for the beauty queen's motorcade.

"We also remind everyone to observe proper health protocols. Always wear your face masks and face shields, and observe social distancing. It is a day to celebrate and be proud of being an Ilonggo. Level up Iloilo!" he added.

In an interview with Bombo Radyo Iloilo, Treñas said Mateo's homecoming parade was initially scheduled this Thursday, November 12, but they decided to move it to Friday due to typhoon Ulysses.

The mayor said the events planned for the beauty queen will also coincide with her 24th birthday on Saturday.

