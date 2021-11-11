MANILA -- Manila International Book Fair (MIBF) is returning online just in time for holiday shopping.

The longest running book fair in the country will have another run from November 17 to 21 on its website, allowing buyers to complete their Christmas lists in the safety of their homes.

The upcoming edition promises a wide selection of books, as well as school and office essentials and electronic learning materials, among others.

Handout

"While the pandemic has challenged us to reimagine the ways we can get books to the Filipino reading public, our commitment to make books accessible and available to Filipino readers remains the same," Irene Lloren, president of MIBF organizer Primetrade Asia Inc., said in a statement.

"The MIBF will keep on going as long as there is a Filipino reader in need of a book," she added.

The exhibitors for the latest edition of the MIBF include Abiva Publishing House, Adarna House, Anvil Publishing, Ateneo de Manila University Press, Bayard Philippines, Birds in Focus, C&E Adaptive Learning Solutions, Caritas Bookstore & Publishing House, Central Book Supply, Claretian Publications, CLC Philippines, EduShop, F&J De Jesus, Forefront Book Co., Megatexts Phil, National Book Store, New Day Publishers, OMF Literature, Our Daily Bread Ministries Philippines, Paulines, Phoenix Educational Systems, PSICOM Publishing, REX Education, St. Pauls, Summit Publishing, University of Santo Tomas Publishing House, University of the Philippines Press, and WS Pacific Publications.

Shoppers can browse according to title, author, and publisher. Shipping fees apply upon checkout, with different modes of payment available.

