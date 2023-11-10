McDonald's partners with Crocs for shoe collection

The McDonald's x Crocs Collection will be available in the Philippines starting November 19. Handout



MANILA -- Fast food chain McDonald's has partnered with the shoe brand Crocs to release a limited-edition collection.

Inspired by McDonald's characters, the new line will be available in the Philippines via select Crocs stores and Commonwealth starting November 19, while supplies last.



The McDonald's x Crocs Collection includes a line of shoes with Jibbitz charms. These include the Grimace x Crocs Cozzzy Sandal (P4,495), the Birdie x Crocs Classic Clog (P4,745), the Hamburglar x Crocs Classic Clog (P4,745), and the McDonald's x Crocs Classic Clog (P4,495).

"We're excited to bring to the Philippines the first-ever McDonald's collab with Crocs," Oliver Rabatan, vice-president - chief marketing officer at McDonald's Philippines, said in a statement. "The coming together of two fun and iconic brands gives our customers and fans more opportunities to express and enjoy their fandom in new and surprising ways."

A pop-up store will be open at BGC Playstreet in Bonifacio Global City on November 19 to launch the McDonald's-Crocs collab in the country. From 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., visitors can shop for a limited quantity of the new collection.