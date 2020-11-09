From phones to cookware: Deals to check out during Lazada's 11.11 sale

MANILA -- Online shopping is going big again this November with the 11.11 sale on Lazada on Wednesday.

Here are some of the deals that you can look forward to on items such as smartphones, cookware, and beauty products.

This list is arranged alphabetically.

BABYLISS HAIR TOOLS

BaByliss Volume Waves. Handout

Personal care appliance company BaByliss is allowing customers to score up to 60% off on hair tools on Lazada's 11.11 sale.

Free shipping of up to P50 within Metro Manila and vouchers up to P70 will also be available during the promo.

ENFAGROW POWDERED MILK DRINK

Powdered milk drink brand Enfagrow is joining the 11.11 sale by offering a 35% discount on its A+ Four 7.2 kg products.

Shoppers also get a chance to win a MacBook Air with every P2,500 spend. For other Enfagrow A+ Four purchases, they can get an 80-gram pack for free.

EVER BILENA COSMETICS

Loisa Andalio poses for Ever Bilena. Handout

Local cosmetics brand Ever Bilena is holding is offering deals of up to 50% off and free shipping this November 11 on Lazada.

For one day only, customers can avail of the limited edition Ever Bilena x Viy Line bundle for P253. They can also get a free Rosy Trio for every purchase of three Blush Rush products of any shade.

INFINIX SMARTPHONES

Infinix Zero 8 smartphones. Handout

Infinix is offering its newly launched Zero 8 smartphone at a special rate during Lazada's 11.11 sale.

The item will be priced at P11,990, down from the regular rate of P12,990, on November 11.

MAX FACTOR COSMETICS

Max Factor Christmas Masterpiece Nudes. Handout

During the 11.11 sale, customers get up to 50% in discounts on select Max Factor products, and up to 46% off on platform-exclusive bundles, on the brand's LazMall store.

For a minimum spend of P799, shoppers can avail of free shipping up to P50, as well as P100 collectible vouchers.

There will also be 50% off flash deals on Max Factor's best-sellers from 12 a.m. to 1 a.m., and 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

OPPO SMARTPHONES, ACCESSORIES

Oppo A53 in mint cream. Handout

Oppo is set to offer up to 75% on select items during Lazada's 11.11 online sale.

Participating models include A12 (3GB/4GB), A5 2020 (4GB), A53, A31, A9 2020, A92, Reno2 F, Reno3, and Reno4.

Also part of the promo are select IoT models and accessories such as W11, W31, M31, OPPO Watch W6, and the F11 phone case.

On top of these, Oppo will be giving away vouchers amounting to P1,111, which can be used during the sale day. These can be claimed at the official Oppo store at Lazada at 12 a.m., 12 p.m., and 6 p.m until November 10.

SALLY HANSEN NAIL CARE PRODUCTS

Sally Hansen Miracle Gel Group. Handout

Shoppers can get up to 50% off on Sally Hansen products at the 11.11 sale on Lazada.

There will also be free shipping up to P50 within Metro Manila, as well as collectible vouchers of up to P40 off, during the promo period.

Customers can get an additional 2% off when buying two items, and 5% off on three items.

TEFAL COOKWARE

Tefal Easy Cook Red Wokpan. Handout

Tefal Cookware is set to offer a 45% discount on its Easy Cook range in limited time slots during Lazada's 11.11 sale.

From 12 a.m. to 2 a.m., customers can buy the Easy Cook Red Frypan 30 cm at a much lower price at Tefal Cookware's flagship store on Lazada.

This will be followed by discounts on the Easy Cook Red Frypan 26 cm (12 p.m. to 2 p.m.) and the Easy Cook Red Wokpan 32 cm with lid (6 p.m. to 8 p.m.).

Customers can also get up to 50% off on select items, and collect a P50 voucher for a minimum purchase of P3,500 for one day only.

VS SASSOON HAIR TOOLS

Discounts of up to 55% on select VS Sassoon hair tools will be made available on the 11.11 online sale.

Customers can also get vouchers for spending certain amounts during the promo: P30 voucher for P3,000 minimum spend, P40 for P4,000, and P50 for P5,000.

They can also buy two hair tools to get 2% off, or three items to enjoy 5% off.