Miss Universe UAE's Facebook page

The planned coronation night for the first Miss Universe United Arab Emirates (UAE) pageant has been cancelled, with organizers citing "time constraints."

The event was supposed to take place in Dubai on Sunday, November 7 (Monday morning in the Philippines).

Miss Universe UAE posted a statement on its social media pages which was reposted by one of its candidates, former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate Franki Russell.

"The Miss Universe UAE Organization would like to announce the cancellation of the live coronation night of the Miss Universe UAE on Sunday, November 7, due to time constraints," according to the statement.

"Please watch this space for further news and updates."

The Miss Universe UAE organization is headed by Josh Yugen, a Dubai-based Filipino who is also the publisher and editor-in-chief of Xpedition Magazine.

Former beauty queen Maggie Wilson and designer to the stars Furne Amato are also part of the pageant's council as creative consultant and head of creatives, fashion, and design, respectively.

The winner of the said pageant was supposed to join the 70th Miss Universe in Israel in December, along with the Philippines' Beatrice Gomez.

