Half-Filipina finishes second runner-up in Miss Universe Japan 2020

MANILA -- A half-Filipina competed in the Miss Universe Japan 2020 pageant.

Yuki Sonoda finished second runner-up to Aisha Harumi Tochigi, who is set to compete against the Philippines' Rabiya Mateo and other representatives in Miss Universe.

In an Instagram post, Sonoda thanked all those who have supported her journey as a beauty queen and congratulated Tochigi for her win.

"I'd like to take this opportunity to say my sincerest gratitude to everyone that supported my journey throughout Miss Universe Japan. Words cannot express how thankful I am with all your support, help, trust, patience and love. Without you guys I would not achieve this placement," she said in her post, which showed clips from her performance in the national pageant.

Addressing Tochigi, she added: "You deserve the crown, and to bring honor once again to Japan in the Miss Universe stage. You are one of my best friends in this pageant and I know you will shine!"

In her introductory video for Miss Universe Japan 2020, Sonoda said her father is Japanese and her mother is Filipina, and that she was raised in two countries.

"When I went to Japan, I didn't speak any Japanese so I really had a hard time, but I didn't give up. Because of this, I can now speak three languages fluently, and this became my power," she said.

As for her advocacy, Sonoda picked women's health, citing how her ovarian cyst surgery last year taught her the importance of taking care of her body.

"I'd like to use my platform as Miss Universe to tell everyone in the world how important it is to be healthy, and use my language skills to be the voice of the people," she said.

