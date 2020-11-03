Casa Santa Museum in Antipolo reopens in time for holidays

Casa Santa Museum. Handout

MANILA -- With the ongoing pandemic, most museums in Metro Manila have been closed. Thankfully some museums in nearby MGCQ provinces like Rizal which are accessible to folk based in Metro Manila have reopened with safety measures in place.

Need a bit of Christmas spirit and cheer in your lives amid all the doom and gloom? Or maybe you’re looking for a fun Christmas ride destination for biking or motorcycling near the metro for the weekend?

Casa Santa Museum in Antipolo, just 30 minutes away from Metro Manila, reopened on Tuesday.

Located inside the garden events venue of Jardin de Miramar in Antipolo, this museum boasts of more than 3,700 Christmas and Santa Claus memorabilia collected from all over the world.

Casa Santa Museum. Handout

Spend an afternoon with your closest families and friends in this quaint museum designed for people who want to experience Christmas all year-round.

The museum houses several themed areas including new sections such as the Toy Factory, Santa’s Bedroom, the Balay Belen and the Grinch’s room.

Launched just this 2020, the Toy Factory section of the Casa Santa brings visitors up close to see Santa’s Elves in action as they make toys for the little girls and boys.

Check out the different themes of the nativity collected from all over the world and reflect on The Greatest Story Ever Told through a unique and virtual tour through the Balay Belen.

Grinch Room. Handout

Another new area sure to delight film buffs is the Grinch’s room, designed from the holiday classic film "The Grinch," based on the children’s classic book "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" by Dr. Seuss.

The admission rate for Casa Santa Museum is Php 325 per head. The museum will be open from Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (with a minimum of 10 pax) and on weekends from Saturday to Sunday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. (No minimum pax). Walk-ins are allowed but prior reservation is encouraged.

For those who want to celebrate intimate Christmas celebrations with family and friends inside this unique Christmas house, Casa Santa Museum is also offering a Christmas Merienda package for P4,000 per group of 6 persons.

Casa Santa Museum is located inside Jardin de Miramar Events Venue at 276 San Jose Ext., San Isidro Antipolo City.

For more information, visit their official website.