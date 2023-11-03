Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

The Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections have just concluded. Votes have already been counted, winners have already been proclaimed, and victory drums have already been rolled.

Now it’s time for an equally important activity— the removal of campaign materials.

If you still don’t know how and where to properly cast out the attached or hanged tarpaulins in your barangay, you can donate them to Panday Sining Novaliches.

This socio-cultural organization in Quezon City through “Project Canvas” recycles tarpaulins and turns them into canvas boards, which they will use for youth art workshops.

PROJECT CANVAS

Panday Sining Novaliches aims to give attention and solutions to climate issues as well as pollution concerns and start a nationwide movement.

“Naniniwala kami na kayang gamitin ng kabataan ang kanilang talento para magpakita ng mga sining na sumasalamin sa tunay na lagay ng lipunan natin,” they said.

The recycling project also helps their source scarcity problems.

“Madalas din sa mga workshops namin ay kulang kami sa materials kaya sa papel o mga lumang boards kami gumuguhit. Sa anyo ng pagre-recycle, naipapakita natin na ang mga proyektong pinaglalaanan ng pondo ay maaari ring magamit sa mas efficient na paraan.”

The organization believes that tarpaulins should be properly unloaded so as not to be part of city waste and add to the reason for flooding. For them, every material produced by society should be recyclable and benefit people in numerous ways.

Old and donated tarpaulins will first be braced to create a form. 1"1 wood and staple gun are needed to accomplish this. Then black paint will be colored on the tarpaulins to cover the printed faces of election candidates. A white primer will also be applied on top of it, so the paints will stick better. Panday Sining Novaliches said they will soon launch a workshop to teach others how to successfully recycle materials, too.

When asked if tarpaulins are the only election material they’re accepting right now, Panday Sining Novaliches said their machinery can only make canvas boards using tarps at the moment. But they are already studying the material’s conversion to other recyclable products, too, like tote bags, wallets, and flower vases.

FROM LOCAL INITIATIVE TO MASS MOVEMENT

Donations from other barangays are still being accommodated by the organization. Anyone from any place is welcome to send tarpaulins. If you wish to donate the countless tarpaulins installed in your barangay, you can contact Panday Sining Novaliches’ Facebook page.

This cause has also transpired in other regions of the country. The Quezon City-based organization shared its delight in inspiring other local groups, from climate organizations to art associations in Antipolo, Pangasinan, Malabon, and even Zamboanga. They said that these groups have also started a post-election recycling project.

Should your location be closer to these areas, you may also contact a local recycling group regarding your desire to donate or help.

Panday Sining Novaliches hopes that other than the ones in the four regions, more organizations will follow their recycling initiative as they are willing to guide teams regarding the matter, too.

“Na per barangay, per city mayroon nang gaya namin na Panday Sining, na tumutulong sa ikagaganda ng kanilang bayan o lugar,” they further explained.